Oklahoma’s Johnny Bench to Auction Off Awards

Binger, Oklahoma, native and Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench will auction off many of his baseball awards at an auction this Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

Among the many items on the auction are the Cincinnati Reds 1975 and ’76 World Series title trophies, his 1970 National League Championship ring, his 1968 N.L. Rookie of the Year Award, and his 10 Gold Gloves.

Bench said baseball did not pay much back when he played and he is not set for life, so he decided to auction the items to pay for his two young sons’ college educations.

Here is the link to the auction:

https://www.huntauctions.com/live/imageviewer.cfm?auction_num=75&lot_num=88&lot_qual=