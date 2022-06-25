Mississippi hit four home runs, capitalized early on Sooner mistakes, and beat Oklahoma 10-3 in Game 1 of the Men’s College World Series Finals on Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ole Miss scored runs in each of the first three innings to build a 4-0 lead, then after the Sooners cut the margin in half, the Rebels broke the game open with back-to-back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning.

The Rebels capitalized on two wild pitches by OU starter Jake Bennett in the first, which led to an RBI single by Kevin Graham to make it 1-0.

An error by OU shortstop on a ground ball gave Ole Miss a 2-0 lead.

The Rebels added a run in the second inning on a single by Justin Bench which scored Calvin Harris and it was 3-0.

Tim Elko hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to give Ole Miss a 4-0 lead.

OU finally got on the board with two runs in the sixth inning.

Kendall Pettis reached on a bunt single, and the errant throw to first base allowed Jackson Nicklaus to score.

With the bases loaded, Tanner Tredaway walked to score Sebastian Orduno to cut the deficit to 4-2, but the Sooners blew a chance for more, having the bases loaded with nobody out.

In the eighth, Ole Miss got a two-run home run by T.J. McCants, followed in order by solo homers from Calvin Harris and Justin Bench to give the Rebels an 8-2 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Blake Robertson singled in Pettis to make it 8-3.

Ole Miss added insurance runs in the ninth inning on a bloop double by Peyton Chatagnier that scored Elko, then a sacrifice fly by Hayden Dunhurst to complete the scoring.

Bennett took the loss for the Sooners, going 6 and a third innings, striking out 10, giving up seven hits, four runs, three earned and throwing three wild pitches.

OU’s top six batters in the order went 1-for-21.

Oklahoma has some history on their side to rally to win the series.

The Game 1 loser in the finals has won the series 7 of the 18 years since the best-of-three format was initiated, three straight times, four of the last five and five of the last six.

Game 2 is Sunday at 2:00 pm.