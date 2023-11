Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon has been named one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back.

Gordon leads the nation in rushing yards and rushing yards per game, and is second in rushing touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton of North Carolina and Cody Schrader of Missouri are the other two finalists.

The winner will be named December 8.

OSU is preparing to face Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game this Saturday at 11:00 am at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.