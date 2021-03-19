Oral Roberts University becomes first Cinderella of 2021 NCAA tournament after upset win over Ohio State University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (KFOR) – The 15 seed and Tulsa, Oklahoma’s own Oral Roberts University Golden Eagles upset 2 seed Ohio State University Friday, notching their first NCAA tournament win since 1974 and becoming the tournament’s first Cinderella team.

By now, most brackets are busted because of that game. After a year where the tournament didn’t happen, it’s only fitting that March Madness start off with an upset of this magnitude.

“Knocked to the outside, Washington, off the mark!” an announcer said as the final buzzer sounded. “It’s over! It’s March! Expect the unexpected!”

March madness is back. The news of the upset spread fast to college hoops fans here in Oklahoma City.

“I’m actually from the Tulsa area, so I was pulling for them,” said Corey Tugwell, an avid march madness viewer.

“There’s nothing more fun seeing those guys get fired up just living the dream,” said Scott Wright, an avid march madness viewer.

The Golden Eagles lost to both big state schools late last year. However, that didn’t stop them from making a big splash in the tournament.

“It is unpredictable,” Tugwell said. “No team is guaranteed to win.”

In this case, it wasn’t at all guaranteed for Oral Roberts, which was a 16-point underdog. They were also the ninth 15 seed since 1985 to upset a 2 seed in the first round and the first since 2016. The upset sent tournament fans of all ages into a frenzy.

“It’s always a good game,” said Max Roach, a young, avid March Madness viewer. “There’s no bad games and it’s always intense.”

Twitter exploded. Oral Roberts became the number one trending topic on the social media site. Now, all fans sit and wait and hope that their team can notch their win and punch their ticket to the next round.

“Go Cowboys,” Wright said.

“Oh yeah, Horns,” Tugwell said.

This wasn’t the only upset Friday as the number 5 seed Tennessee Volunteers were upset by the number 12 seed Oregon State Beavers. Number 13 seed North Texas Mean Green beat the number 4 seed Purdue Boilermakers. The Oklahoma State Cowboys also took care of business Friday night against Liberty, winning 69-60. Up next, the Oklahoma Sooners face off against the Missouri Tigers Saturday night at 6:25 p.m.