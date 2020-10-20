OSSAA Allowing All Teams into the High School Football Playoffs

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced Tuesday it will allow any team that would like to play in the high school football playoffs to be able to do so.

The OSSAA is making this allowance due to the many cancellations of district games due to COVID-19.

The expanded playoffs mean there will be an extra round of playoffs.

Furthermore, if a team wins a playoff game but can’t play the next round due to COVID-19 issues, the team they beat in the previous round will advance instead.

The format of the playoffs will essentially remain the same, with just more teams.

Teams will play the appropriate seeded team in an opposite district; i.e. 1 vs. 8, 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6, 4 vs. 5.