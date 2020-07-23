OSSAA Says Fall Sports Moving Forward As Scheduled

David Jackson, executive director of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, says the plan is to move forward as scheduled with fall sports.

The OSSAA is letting individual school districts run their own safety measures such as testing athletes, managing positive COVID-19 tests and fan attendance at games.

A list of safety guidelines for schools to try and follow is set to be released soon.

Jackson mentioned that moving all activities to the spring was an option, but would be the “worst case scenario.”

If fall sports were moved to spring it would could possibly be a condensed season.

Extending spring sport seasons is also under consideration.