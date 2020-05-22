OSSAA Votes Down Covid-19 Guideline Plan, Leaves Decisions to Schools

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association on Friday rejected a proposed plan for summer workouts and practices following protocols and guidelines for protecting against COVID-19.

The OSSAA board of directors voted 7-6 to reject the proposal, and are planning for a normal schedule of summer actitvities.

The vote leaves decisions for safety protocols to individual school districts.

As had previously been planned before the pandemic, team practices can begin on July 15 for cross country, fall baseball, fast pitch softball and volleyball. Football can begin team practices August 10.