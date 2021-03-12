OSU Advances to 1st Big 12 Title Game Since 2005

Oklahoma State is peeking at the right time. They entered their showdown with Baylor looking to continue their hot streak right into their first Big 12 Tournament title game since 2005.

The game got off to a bit of a slow start as Baylor jumped on top thanks to an Macio Teague three pointer. He had 17 to lead Baylor.

But Oklahoma State got rolling after that thanks to an Avery Anderson layup and a Rondel Walker dunk in transition. Both teams battled throughout the first half, but it culminated with Anderson hitting a buzzer beating layup to give OSU a 35-30 lead at the half.

In the second half, Jared Butler started off strong with a tough finish and foul. He had 16 points. The game proved to be a see-saw battle down the stretch.

With just over ten to play, Cade Cunningham hit a pair of three pointers to help lead OSU down the stretch. Cunningham had a game high 25 points.

Kalib Boone gave OSU the lead again with over three to go with a tough finish inside. Boone finished with ten points and six boards.

With the Cowboys trailing again, Anderson came up big like he has the last couple of weeks hitting a tough jumper plus the foul. Anderson had 20 points on eight of 13 shooting.

Cunningham added five assists like the one he had to Rondel Walker which he finished inside along with a foul. He added 11 points as Oklahoma State never looked back following that. They hit their free throws down the stretch to advance to their first Big 12 Tournament Championship Game 83-74.

OSU faces Texas who automatically advanced to the title game after Kansas had to drop out of the tournament due to Covid issues. OSU and Texas split their regular season series.

Cade Cunningham (@CadeCunningham_ ) says this run #OKState is making is the reason why he came to the school. He also says none of this would be possible without @thacoachmike. pic.twitter.com/ujE91jMWnA — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) March 13, 2021