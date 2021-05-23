OSU Advances to Super Regional On Historic Day

Oklahoma State squared off with Mississippi State for a second time during the Stillwater regional looking to advance to the Super Regionals.

OSU fell behind early, but that didn’t last long as Reagan Wright hit a bomb to deep center. It tied the game up at one.

Leading 3-1 in the second now, Alysen Febrey doubled down the right field line scoring Cheyenne Factor, part of a four run second inning.

The Cowgirls got a fantastic effort from Carrie Eberle after that though. She struck out eight to keep MSU at bay.

Then in the third, history. Sydney Pennington blasted the 36th home run of her career. It broke the career record for home runs. The mark last owned by Tiffany Mikkelson who played for OSU from 2013-2016.

Oklahoma State put the game on ice with Hayley Busby slamming a grand slam to give the Cowgirls a 10-2 lead and eventually a run rule win by that count.

The Cowgirls head to the Super Regionals for the third time in program history and will host in Stillwater next weekend.