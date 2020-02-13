OSU and Nebraska Announce Future Football Series

Oklahoma State and Nebraska will play a two-game, home-and-home football series in 2034 and 2035.

The Huskers will host OSU in Lincoln on September 16, 2034.

The Cowboys will host Nebraska in Stillwater on September 15, 2035.

The games will mark the first regular season matchups between the two schools since 2010.

OSU won two of the last three and three of the last five meetings in the series.

The two teams were conference rivals from 1960 to 2010.

The Cornhuskers lead the all-time series 37-5-1.