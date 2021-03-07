OSU and OU Crowned Co-Big 12 Champions

Sunday night Bedlam broke out at the Big 12 Wrestling Tournament in Tulsa. Defending eight time champion OSU trailed OU by eight points entering the final round.

At 133 pounds, OSU’s Daton Fix was able to take down OU’s Tony Madrigal 6-1 to win a conference title and pull OSU within four points of OU.

Then at 141 pounds, Dom Demas took double overtime and an escape to beat Ian Parker of Iowa State to win a Big 12 title to help extend Oklahoma’s lead.

Bedlam again though at 149 pounds again. OSU’s Boo Lewallen won his third Big 12 championship by beating Oklahoma’s Mitch Moore.

So Oklahoma State needed an incredible performance out of a true freshman to win the conference crown outright. At 197 pounds, A.J. Ferrari squared off with Wyoming’s Stephen Buchanan. Ferrari ended up winning the bout 13-7, but the bonus points weren’t there for OSU to win the title outright.

That means Oklahoma and Oklahoma State were crowned Co-Big 12 Wrestling Champions. It’s a school record ninth straight Big 12 title for OSU. The team title for OU is their first in 19 years.

OSU’s A.J. Ferrari was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Tournament while OU’s Lou Rosselli won the Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Next up the two programs fear up for the NCAA Championships.