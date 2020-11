Oklahoma State announced on Thursday it will unveil a nine-foot tall statue of alumnus and former donor T. Boone Pickens before the Cowboys’ home game against Texas Tech on November 28.

The statue will be located west of the stadium that bears his name.

Pickens donated nearly 600 million dollars to the university and the stadium was re-named after him in 2003.

Pickens died in September of 2019 at age 91.