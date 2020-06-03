OSU Announces Positive COVID-19 Tests in Athletic Department

Oklahoma State’s athletic department on Wednesday announced they have three positive tests for COVID-19 among the over 150 staff, administrators, and student-athletes they tested as they begin to bring back football players to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 15th.

On Tuesday night, OSU linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga tweeted he had tested positive for COVID-19.

No other OSU athletes have yet been identified.

OSU senior associate athletic director Kevin Klintworth made the announcement in a tweet on Wednesday and said the school would be as forthcoming as possible on issues involved with COVID-19.

Klintworth said all three were asymptomatic and would all follow protocols in the wake of the positive test.

On Tuesday, the school released its plans for the return of football players, and that included when a student-athlete tested positive he or she would be quarantined, moved to designated housing for quarantine, and would need to test negative to be able to return to workouts and activities.

Ogbongbemiga tweeted on Wednesday again, clarifying his earlier tweet.

He wanted to say he did not get the virus at the Tulsa protest but was asymptomatic and didn’t know he had it, but took precautions regardless to protect the spread of the virus.

After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe. — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 3, 2020

For the record: @OSUAthletics has tested over 150 staff/admins/student-athletes with 3 asymptomatic positives. All by SAs. Positives were expected and the plan for that scenario has been activated. We will be as forthcoming as possible on the covid issues. #okstate — Kevin Klintworth (@KKlintworth) June 3, 2020