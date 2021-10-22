OSU approves new contract for head football coach Mike Gundy

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University has approved its renewed contract with head football coach Mike Gundy.

The new agreement will keep Gundy on a perpetual five-year contract.

“I appreciate the leadership of Athletic Director Chad Weiberg to recognize the immeasurable impact a successful athletic program can have on the presence and prominence of the overall university. Our coaches dedicate themselves to helping our student-athletes succeed academically and athletically. Our program is strong financially and operationally, and we are in a great position moving ahead. Coach Gundy is the most successful football coach in Oklahoma State’s history. We applaud what he has accomplished on the field and admire the unique culture he has created, which positively impacts the lives of the young men who come to Oklahoma State to play football and get an education. We are excited about the success of our football program under Coach Gundy and look forward with great anticipation to the future.” President Dr. Kayse Shrum

Further terms of the contract will be released at a later date.

“Coach Gundy has elevated the Cowboys to among the most consistent winners in college football during his 17-year tenure at Oklahoma State University. The numbers speak to our program’s success under his leadership. OSU is one of only seven teams to post a winning season every year over the past decade, and entered 2021 as one of only three Power Five teams with a winning season and bowl appearance in each of the past 15 years. Of course Oklahoma State is already bowl eligible in 2021, and has reached the top 10 of the Associated Press poll in 10 seasons since 2008, including this season. I am grateful to President Shrum and the Board of Regents for recognizing Coach Gundy’s leadership with the action taken today. This reinforces Oklahoma State‘s commitment to competing for championships in football and to winning the right way. Coach Gundy has great coaches on his staff, talented people in the program and remarkable young men on the team. While we have experienced great success the past 17 seasons, I look forward to the future and believe the best is yet to come for Cowboy Football under coach Gundy’s leadership.” Athletic Director Chad Weiberg

Gundy became OSU’s coach in January 2005. He led the Cowboys to a Big 12 title in 2011.

“I am appreciative to Athletic Director Weiberg for his commitment and confidence in our football program, as well as our entire athletic department. I also want to thank President Shrum and the Board of Regents. Stillwater is home, and I love this community and Oklahoma State. Coaching my beloved alma mater is a great honor for me. I look forward to working with my outstanding coaching staff to continue having a positive impact on the lives of the players and their families who allow us the privilege to help them succeed on the field and in life.” Oklahoma State Head Football Coach Mike Gundy