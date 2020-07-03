OSU AD and President Issue Statements on Mike Gundy

WACO, TX – SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys reacts as the Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the Baylor Bears in the second half at McLane Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Oklahoma State athletics director Mike Holder and president Burns Hargis both issued a statement on Thursday evening about the school’s review of head football coach Mike Gundy.

Both men believe Gundy needs to improve the relationships with his players, but there was no evidence of anything racially related occurring within the program.

Gundy came under fire in recent weeks after being seen in a photograph wearing a One America News t-shirt.

OAN is considered a conservative news organization, and it angered some OSU players, especially running back Chuba Hubbard, who responded with a tweet saying he would not stand for it and would not participate in any team activities until some changes were made.

Holder’s and Hargis’ statements are contained in the tweets below.

Hargis’ statement went as follows: “After discussing the results of a review of our football program conducted by Mike Holder and Chad Weiberg, the underlying issue was a lack of personal relationships between the head coach and players rather than anything racial. This issue is fixable. After meeting with both Mike Holder and Mike Gundy, I believe they are committed to taking steps to strengthen the relationships, which will improve communications and the program. I appreciate the student-athletes speaking candidly and the efforts of Mike Holder and Chad Weiberg to spend considerable time listening to present and past players. It is time to turn our attention to preparing for this year’s highly anticipated football season.”

A statement from OSU Athletic Director Mike Holder. pic.twitter.com/1eOSujRiNv — Oklahoma State Athletics (@OSUAthletics) July 3, 2020