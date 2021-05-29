OSU Baseball Beats Texas to Advance to Big 12 Tournament Title Game

Oklahoma State’s baseball team scored the winning run on a bases loaded walk in the top of the ninth inning to beat Texas 5-4 Saturday and advance to the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament at the Bricktown Ballpark.

Texas pitcher Aaron Nixon walked Jake Thompson, bringing home Dylan Gardner with the go-ahead run, then OSU closer Brett Standlee pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning to seal the win.

OSU qualifies for their 6th Big 12 Tournament championship game, and will play either TCU or Kansas State in the title game Sunday at 5:00 pm, looking for their fourth tournament title.

The Cowboys got their offense started early in the top of the first inning when Max Hewitt doubled to right center field to score Caeden Trenkle to make it 1-0.

After Texas scored two runs in the fourth inning, OSU got three runs in the fifth to regain the lead.

Matt Golda scored on a wild pitch on a strikeout of Christian Encarnacion-Strand, then Jake Thompson singled to right center to score Trenkle and Hewitt and OSU led 4-2.

Texas tied it with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, and it stayed that way until the ninth.

(photo courtesy @OSUBaseball)