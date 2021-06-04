OSU Baseball Team Loses NCAA Regional Opener to UCSB

Oklahoma State’s baseball team lost their NCAA regional opener to UC-Santa Barbara 14-to-4 on Friday afternoon in Tucson, Arizona.

The Cowboys never led in the game, and only tied it once, getting a run in the bottom of the first inning on a fielder’s choice by Jake Thompson, in which Max Hewitt scored on a throwing error.

The Gauchos took control with seven runs in the fourth through the sixth innings, getting two in the fourth and fifth and three in the sixth.

With the score 3-1 in the fourth, Thompson connected for a solo home run to make it 3-2 Gauchos.

But after the middle inning flurry by UCSB, it was 8-2 when OSU got a run on a Cade Cabbiness groundout that scored Hewitt to make it 8-3.

It was 9-3 Gauchos in the eighth inning when Carson McCusker singled in Thompson to make it 9-4.

UCSB then put the game away with a five-run ninth inning.

Gaucho designated hitter Marcos Castanon did much of the offensive damage for UCSB, going 5-for-6, with a double, home run, and 5 RBI’s.

OSU starting pitcher Justin Campbell took the loss, giving up 10 hits and six earned runs in six innings with just two strikeouts and three walks.

The Cowboys will play an elimination game Saturday at 3:00 pm against the loser of the Arizona-Grand Canyon game.