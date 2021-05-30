OSU Clinches Berth Into Women’s College World Series

It was win or go home for the Cowgirls. A third and season deciding game between OSU and Texas.

Early on it was a pitcher’s dual as Carrie Eberle guided OSU through the first four innings without allowing a run. Eberle finished with a complete game, her 19th of the season. She struck out three and allowed just four hits.

In the fifth, OSU was hit by pitches twice. That led to an Avery Hobson single up the middle to score a run giving the Cowgirls a 1-0 lead.

Later in the inning, with two outs, Chelsea Alexander laid down a bunt, beat out the throw at first to get the second run of the game across the plate.

That’s all OSU needed as they won 2-0 and will make their 12th appearance in the Women’s College World Series. OSU opens the tournament Thursday at 1pm against Georgia.

