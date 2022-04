STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Football players at Oklahoma State University are preparing for their spring game, but they got an unexpected break from practice.

On Monday, OSU had to cancel its spring practice due to a rise in flu cases impacting the team.

So far, six players have tested positive for the flu.

As a result, the Cowboys moved this practice to the end of the schedule so they can make it up at a later date.