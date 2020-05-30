OSU Football Players Returning in June, Workouts Allowed on 15th

Oklahoma State is planning to bring back football players on June 1, with voluntary workouts allowed starting June 15.

OSU head coach Mike Gundy tweeted on Friday the coaching staff is back, players will return on Monday, and he looks forward to a rowdy Boone Pickens Stadium when the season is scheduled to start on September 3.

On May 22, the Big 12 announced voluntary workouts for football players could begin on June 15.

OSU staff members were tested on Friday and players will go through similar testing before they’re allowed to begin working out voluntarily.

Testing today! Players back on campus Monday! Staff back to work!

97 days until kickoff in front of a loud and rowdy Boone Pickens Stadium! Better Buy Your Season Tickets! #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/Jmfj5Ek8ym — Mike Gundy (@CoachGundy) May 29, 2020

