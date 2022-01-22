OSU Has Big 12 Win Streak Snapped by Texas on the Road

The Cowboys entered their battle with Texas looking for their third straight Big 12 win. But the Pokes got off to a terribly slow start.

Texas jumped out to a 13-0 lead on the heels of three triples by the Horns. That included one by leading scorer Marcus Carr. He had 14.

But then Texas didn’t hit a shot for ten game minutes allowing OSU to get back in it. With Bryce Williams not playing due to a sprained ankle that gave chances to guys like Donovan Williams and Tyreek Smith. Each had first half buckets to pull OSU to within striking distance.

Bryce Thompson notched a steal and slam and a three and all of the sudden OSU led by two at the break.

In the second half, the Cowboys struggled again offensively. Keylan Boone played 23 minutes but didn’t score. Texas took advantage with Timmy Allen hitting a pair of jumpers in the second. He notched 11 points. One of four Horns in double figures.

OSU trailed by six when Bryce Thompson hit a tough and one and jumper. He finished with 20 points. The only Cowboy to finish in double figures. OSU trailed by three.

On the other end though with under a minute to play, Trey Mitchell drilled a mid range jumper off the glass giving Texas a five point lead and sealing the win. Mitchell had 12.

OSU shot 37 percent from the field, 22 percent from distance and 58 percent from the stripe.

OSU looks to bounce back against Iowa State Wednesday inside GIA.