OSU head coach Mike Gundy issues public apology after wearing ‘OAN’ shirt

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – One day after players expressed outrage following a social media post that featured Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy, Gundy has issued a public apology.

On Monday, OSU star running back Chuba Hubbard took to social media after seeing a post featuring Gundy wearing an ‘OAN’ shirt.

‘OAN’ is the One America Network, which has been outspoken against the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE,” Hubbard posted on Twitter.

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

A short time later, OSU President Burns Hargis announced that it was time to confront racial injustice.

“I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our Black student-athletes. This is a time for unity of purpose to confront racial inequities and injustice. We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State,” Hargis tweeted.

I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our Black student-athletes. This is a time for unity of purpose to confront racial inequities and injustice. We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State. — Burns Hargis (@burnshargis) June 15, 2020

Hubbard also posted a video with Gundy, saying that they were already in discussions about change.

Change is coming I promise you that. pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

On Tuesday, Gundy took to Twitter to issue a full apology, saying he didn’t understand how the network felt about the movement.

“I had a great meeting with our team today. Our players expressed their feelings as individuals and as team members. They helped me see through their eyes how the t-shirt affected their hearts. Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable to me. I want to apologize to all members of our team, former players and their families for the pain and discomfort that has been caused over the last two days. Black lives matter to me. Our players matter to me. These meetings with our team have been eye-opening and will result in positive changes for Oklahoma State football. I sincerely hope the Oklahoma State family near and far will accept my humble apology as we move forward.” OSU head coach Mike Gundy