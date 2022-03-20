A new era of Oklahoma State women’s basketball is underway. OSU announced the hiring of Jacie Hoyt as their next head coach.

Most recently, Hoyt coached the last five seasons at Kansas City, where she amassed a 81-65 record. She led the Roos to their first Western Athletic Conference title in 2020. That was the first in school history. She won coach of the year that season too.

Hoyt played her college ball at Wichita State and was an assistant at Kansas State from 2014-2017.

Hoyt said in the school’s release, “There are a million reasons to be excited about Oklahoma State,” Hoyt said. “First and foremost, it’s the people and the leadership there. Everyone I’ve had conversations with at OSU aligns with the beliefs and characteristics that lead to success. It’s the community as well. OSU has a fan base that supports the program and we are passionate about giving them something to proud of.”

OSU AD Chad Weiberg said in the release, “When we started the search for the next head coach of OSU Cowgirl Basketball, we were looking for a program builder, someone with high integrity and energy, a role model for our student-athletes and a recruiter with experience attracting Big 12 caliber players,” OSU Athletic Director Chad Weiberg said. “We believe we have found that in Jacie and I look forward to our players and fans getting to know her.”

Hoyt will be introduced officially Monday inside her new home of Gallagher-Iba Arena.