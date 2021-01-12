OSU Holds Off Late Kansas Rally to Beat #6 Jayhawks

Oklahoma State blew a 16-point lead late in the second half, only to respond with an 8-0 run to end the game and beat 6th-ranked Kansas 75-70 on Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

The Jayhawks made eight straight baskets to go on a 21-2 run and held OSU scoreless for about five minutes to take a 70-67 lead with just under a minute and a half to play.

The Cowboys answered with an 8-0 run, as KU missed their final four field goal attempts.

With Kansas up three, Isaac Likekele hit a three-pointer in the right corner to tie the game at 70 with 1:02 to play.

Then when the Jayhawks had a chance to regain the lead, OSU got a blocked shot from Cade Cunningham, who made a save on the baseline, and Bryce Williams passed ahead to Rondel Walker for the layup and a foul.

Walker’s three-point play made it 73-70 with 38 seconds to play.

Kansas missed three three-pointers that could have tied the game, then with three seconds left inbounded the ball next to their basket, but Bryce Williams got a steal and slammed it home with a reverse layup just before the buzzer to cap the win.

Both teams shot 45 percent from the field, with OSU making 9 of 21 from three-point range.

Four Cowboys scored in double figures, led by Cade Cunningham’s 18 points.

Bryce Williams had 17 points, Avery Anderson 14 and Likekele 10.

OSU ended a five-game losing streak to Kansas, and ended the Jayhawks Big 12 record-tying 11-game winning streak in conference road games.

The Cowboys improved to 9-3 overall, 3-3 in Big 12 play.

OSU hosts Oklahoma in the first Bedlam game of the season on Saturday night at 7:00 pm.

