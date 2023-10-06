STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) — The Friday night lights were bright in Stillwater as OSU taks on Kansas State.
it is a redemption game for the pokes as they suffered arguably their worst loss in the Mike Gundy era, losing to them last year 48-0.
But the fans have still come out strong in support as the game was sold out!
If the pokes pull out a win it would be their first Big 12 “W” for the year.
Earlier in the afternoon there was a free concert.
Oklahoman and Country music/songwriter Graham Colton performed at the Hall of Fame Block Party.
Colton replaced Rodney Atkins who had to cancel because of a lung infection.