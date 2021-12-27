OSU Men’s and Women’s Basketball Postpone/Cancel Games Amid COVID Issues

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The Oklahoma State men have postponed their Big 12 opener with Texas Tech scheduled for Saturday January 2nd. That due to COVID issues within the program.

The game has been pushed back to January 13th. That means OSU is now scheduled to open Big 12 play January 4th against Kansas inside GIA. OSU had their December 21st game with USC cancelled due to COVID issues within the Trojan basketball program.

As for the women, they had to cancel their second straight non-conference game due to COVID issues within their program. OSU cancelled their last non-conference game of the year with Tulsa which was scheduled for December 28th.

The women are scheduled to play against Texas on January 2nd to open Big 12 play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter