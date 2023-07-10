SEATTLE, Wash. (KFOR) — Only one baseball player with Oklahoma ties had their name called on Day 1 of the 2023 MLB Draft, Roland native and Arkansas standout Jaxon Wiggins was drafted 68th overall to the Chicago Cubs.

However, Day 2 saw Oklahomans flying off the draft board. 12 players with Oklahoma connections were drafted in Rounds 3-10.

Oklahoma State had five players drafted on Monday, four of them drafted between rounds 3-5. Right-handed pitcher Jauron Watts-Brown went 89th overall to the Toronto Blue Jays. Infielder/outfielder/pitcher Nolan McLean went two picks later at 91st overall to the New York Mets. Infielder Roc Riggio was also drafted by a New York team, going 129th overall to the Yankees. Fellow infielder Marcus Brown went shortly after that, getting drafted 138th overall by the Washington Nationals. Right-handed pitcher Brian Hendry was the final Cowboys selection of the day, going 312th overall and joining Riggio in being drafted by the Yankees.

Oral Roberts had a trio of players drafted, following their Cinderella run to the Mens College World Series. Outfielder Jonah Cox, who amassed a 47-game hitting streak this season, was drafted 166th overall by the Oakland Athletics. Star closer Cade Denton went just six picks later at 172nd overall to the Colorado Rockies. Left-handed pitcher Jacob Widener went 259th overall to the Kansas City Royals.

Several former Oklahoma high school stars also went on Day 2. Oktaha native Brock Rodden played college baseball at Wichita State and went 160th overall to the Seattle Mariners. Westmoore star Jace Bohrofen played at Oklahoma for one season before transferring to Arkansas, he was drafted 184th overall by the Toronto Blue Jays. Del City’s Izack Tiger spent a couple years at Butler County Community College and has now been drafted 201st overall by the Texas Rangers. Yukon’s Braylen Wimmer played his college baseball at South Carolina and went 232nd overall to the Colorado Rockies.

Rounds 11-20 will take place on Tuesday with several more Oklahoma players expecting to get the call.