OSU Prepares for In-State Showdown in Season Opener

Oklahoma State will open their football season this Saturday at 11:00 am when they face in-state rival Tulsa.

The Golden Hurricane had to push back the game one week after they felt they didn’t have enough practice time due to issues with COVID-19.

For OSU, it’s the long-awaited return of wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last season.

It will be the second season with Spencer Sanders as the starting quarterback, this time with a new quarterbacks coach in Tim Rattay.