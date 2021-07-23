OSU President Responds to Reports of OU and Texas Pursuing SEC Membership

Dr. Kayse Shrum arrives at Whitehurst Hall for her first day as president of Oklahoma State University on Thursday, July 1. Photo provided by OSU.

Oklahoma State University president Kayse Shrum posted on social media on Friday, relaying her feelings about the news of Oklahoma and Texas reaching out to the Southeastern Conference about joining the league.

Shrum posted the following on Twitter at about 4:45 pm on Friday:

We are disappointed by the lack of engagement and transparency from our colleagues at OU over the past months on a matter with serious ramifications for our state. We have historically worked together to advance our state and address issues based on a partnership built on trust.

To that end, we will continue to work with purpose to the advancement of our state and the betterment of our fellow Oklahomans. In the ever-changing college athletic landscape, we will honor our values and ethics as we consider the next steps.

Our commitment to our student-athletes is top of mind, and their best interests will be represented prominently. We enjoy a proud athletic heritage with more National Championships than any other Big 12 university, and we will aggressively pursue the opportunities ahead.

Additionally, our university enjoys a great brand known for education, research, and service, and we will move forward with strength. #okstate