The NCAA has awarded Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman another year of eligibility, and he’s returning to the Cowboys for the 2024 season.

Bowman began his career in 2018 at Texas Tech, then after three seasons there, he transferred to Michigan for two seasons, then to OSU before the 2023 season.

The 2024 season will be his seventh college season.

In three of his years, he played in only three games, including both seasons at Michigan.

Bowman helped the Cowboys to the Big 12 Championship Game in 2023.