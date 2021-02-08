OSU Rakes In Big 12 Basketball Awards

Oklahoma State collected three Big 12 weekly basketball awards on Monday.

OSU guard Cade Cunningham was named the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Newcomer of the Week.

Cunningham scored 19 points each in games against TCU and Texas.

He averaged 5.0 rebounds and was 5-for-9 from three-point range.

The award was his fourth weekly honor of the season.

The Cowgirls swept the women’s weekly awards.

Forward Natasha Mack was named Big 12 Player of the Week and guard Lexy Keys was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week.

Mack averaged 22.5 points and 18.5 rebounds in two wins over Kansas and Oklahoma.

Keys scored a career high 19 points against the Jayhawks and had a career high 12 rebounds against the Sooners.

Mack’s award was her third of the season and fourth of her career.

Keys’ award was her second this season.