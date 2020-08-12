OSU releases stadium safety plan for fall sports

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – After the league presidents announced that the Big 12 would move ahead with the fall football season, many fans began wondering if they would be allowed in the stands.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 released a revised schedule that has each school playing a non-conference game in September. The first conference games are slated to begin Sept. 26.

“The Board continues to believe that the health and well-being of our student-athletes must guide all decisions” commented Board of Directors Chairman and TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini. “To that end the Board has consistently relied on the advice and counsel of top medical experts to determine the viability of available options. Our student-athletes want to compete, and it is the Board’s collective opinion that sports can be conducted safely and in concert with the best interests of their well-being. We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID 19 as we learn more about the virus. If at any point our scientists and doctors conclude that our institutions cannot provide a safe and appropriate environment for our participants, we will change course.”

OU will kick off conference play on the road against Kansas State, while Oklahoma State University will begin at home against West Virginia.

The Big 12 Championship game is now slated for Dec. 12.

Below you can find the updated schedules for both OU and OSU.

While the main question regarding whether or not games would be played appears to have been answered, many people are still wondering if fans will be allowed at the games.

At this point, conference officials say stadium capacities will be determined by each school in accordance with local and state health ordinances.

Now, Oklahoma State University says they have plans in place for fans, students and campus community and has implemented several new safety measures in and around Boone Pickens Stadium for the 2020 season.

Mobile ticketing and parking No tickets or parking passes for the club level or main stadium bowl area will be printed and mailed from OSU Athletics. Fans are encouraged to download their tickets and parking passes to their mobile device prior to arriving to Boone Pickens Stadium through their Account Manager. If a printed option is preferred, then fans can print their tickets and parking pass from home, also through Account Manager. For a detailed guide on mobile ticketing, click HERE (PDF). For more, visit am.ticketmaster.com/okstate.

Additional spacing between seats Adequate space is allotted between groups.

Mask requirement Both Oklahoma State University and the city of Stillwater have ordinances in place for people to wear face coverings in public spaces in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. This applies to Boone Pickens Stadium, as well. Acceptable face coverings include R95, KN95, dust masks, procedural masks, cotton bandanas, neck gaiters, running buffs and some tightly woven scarves. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.

No tailgating Tailgating is prohibited on the campus of Oklahoma State University.

POSSE Parking Lots open 2 1/2 hours before kickoff.

Clear bag policy Fans are limited to one bag per person with a small clutch bag for privacy. Approved For Entry Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC drawstring bags no larger than 12″ x 12″ Clear one-gallon storage bags. A small clutch purse approximately the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap. The largest permissible size is 4.5″ x 6.5″ Permitted with Inspection Diaper bags with an accompanying child will be searched and tagged upon entry. Bags larger than approved sized for medical necessities will be searched and tagged upon entry.

Hand sanitizers Several new hand sanitizing stations are installed throughout the stadium for fan use.

Concession stands Plexiglas has been added to concession stands and to portable points of sale throughout Boone Pickens Stadium.

Common Areas The cool zone area on the plaza level in the west end zone – a popular area for fans on game day – is closed in order to discourage large gatherings.



Recent Headlines: