OSU Running Back Chuba Hubbard Named Top Canadian Football Player

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was named Wednesday as the winner of the Cornish Trophy, which goes to the best NCAA football player from Canada.

Hubbard was runner-up for the award last season.

In 2019, Hubbard rushed for 2,094 yards, the 16th highest total in major college history, third most in Big 12 history and second most ever at OSU.

Hubbard was a unanimous All-American, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and finalist for both the Walter Camp Award as the nation’s top player and the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back.

“It’s an honor to represent Canada, Alberta and my family in accepting this award, and acknowledging all the hard work I’ve put in,” Hubbard said.

The Cornish trophy was selected by 20 reporters, CFL player personnel staff and other experts in two rounds of voting at the conclusion of bowl season. The trophy is on display at the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in Hamilton, Ontario.