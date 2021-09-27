OSU Standout and Former OKC Area High School Star Honored by Big 12

STILLWATER, OK – SEPTEMBER 25: Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Ervin (20) dodges a tackle by Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) on September 25th, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A pair of players with Oklahoma ties were honored by the Big 12 Conference on Monday.

OSU senior linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is the Big 12 co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Rodriguez recovered a fumble for a touchdown against Kansas State, and had seven tackles, including one for a loss.

It’s his second weekly award of the season and fourth of his career.

Former Southmoore and Newcastle quarterback Casey Thompson of Texas is the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Thompson was 18-for-23 passing for 303 yards and five touchdowns against Texas Tech last Saturday.

He also rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown.

The five passing touchdowns and six total touchdowns are both tied for second most in a game in Texas history.

It’s Thompson’s first weekly award.