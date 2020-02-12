OSU Tames Wildcats on the Road, 64-59

It wasn’t the prettiest basketball game ever played, but that’s not a recorded stat. The Cowboys looked to snap a five game Big 12 road losing streak in Manhattan against Kansas State. A place OSU hasn’t won since 2017.

Both teams got off to a slow start not hitting many shots. In fact, KSU ended up shooting just 35 percent from the field for the game.

Second chance points were key for the Pokes. Jonathan Laurent, the UMass grad transfer, pulled down a missed rebound for a layup to keep OSU in it early. Laurent finished with 11. The Cowboys outrebounded K-State 38-29.

Later in the second, with offense at a premium, Mike Boynton drew up an out of bounds play leading to a Cam McGriff slam. McGriff had 10 points and eight boards. It gave OSU the lead.

Under eight to play in the first half a ball was tipped away from Yor Anei, the seven footer had two seconds left on the shot clock, fired it, and hit his first career three. OSU led by six at the half.

In the second, more of the same for the Cowboys, off an Anei contest at the rim, that set the Cowboys in transition, Anei finished with a big slam off a feed from Isaac Likekele. Anei finished with a Big 12 season high 15.

And with OSU up six with just over two to play, Lindy Waters, who is playing through a broken nose, hit a pivotal three. He had 12 despite shooting just 30 percent.

OSU would hold on to take down Kansas State 64-59 snapping that Big 12 road drought. With the win, the Pokes move to 9th in the Big 12 standings with the tie break over the Wildcats. Next up for the Cowboys (12-12, 2-9), Texas Tech inside GIA on Saturday.