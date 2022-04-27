Oklahoma State’s athletic department announced Wednesday former halfback Bob Fenimore will be added to the Ring of Honor at Boone Pickens Stadium this fall.

Fenimore will be inducted on October 8, when the Cowboys host Texas Tech.

Fenimore was the first football All-American at Oklahoma A&M, earning that honor in both 1944 and 1945.

He was the star of Aggies teams that won the Cotton Bowl at the end of ’44 season and the Sugar Bowl at the end of ’45 season.

Fenimore led the nation in total offense in 1944 and was third in rushing, then led the nation in both categories in 1945.

He was the number one overall selection in the NFL Draft in 1947 by the Chicago Bears, and his 4,627 yards of total offense was a school record until it was eventually broken by current OSU coach Mike Gundy in the 1980s.

Fenimore died in 2010 at the age of 84.

He’ll become the third member of the Ring of Honor, joining Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas.