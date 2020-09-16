OSU to Begin Football Ring of Honor With Thurman Thomas

College Football: Oklahoma State Thurman Thomas (34) in action, rushing vs Oklahoma. Norman, OK 11/24/1984 CREDIT: John Biever (Photo by John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X30817 )

Oklahoma State’s football program announced Tuesday it will begin a ring of honor and the first member will be former All-American running back Thurman Thomas.

Thomas will be honored during the OSU-West Virginia game in Stillwater on September 26, with his name and number unveiled above the west end zone.

The Cowboys will wear replicas of the white uniforms they wore against the Mountaineers when OSU beat West Virginia 35-33 in the 1987 Sun Bowl.

Thomas was the MVP of the game, rushing for 157 yards and four touchdowns on a snowy day in El Paso, Texas.

Thomas was named All-America three times and was a two-time Big Eight Offensive Player of the Year.

He’s OSU’s career leader in rushing yards with 5,001 and is second all-time for the Cowboys with 50 touchdowns.

Thomas was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.

In the NFL, he was a five-time Pro Bowler for the Buffalo Bills, helping the team to four straight Super Bowl appearances, and was the league MVP in 1991.