OSU Upsets Tech, Honors ’95 Final Four Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stillwater, OK - Oklahoma State's men's basketball team snapped an eleven game losing streak to top 25 teams after they upset Texas Tech 73-70.

The win was especially significant, because OSU honored the 1995 Final Four team.

The current Cowboys said, that they wanted to play well for the '95 team.

Four Pokes finished in double figure scoring.

Jonathan Laurent scored the most points in a game, 16, since he transferred to OSU.

Freshman forward Kalib Boone also scored 16 points, setting a new career high for his brief college career.

The win was the Cowboys 15th in the last 17 games against the Red Raiders in Stillwater.

Mike Boynton's bunch travels to West Virginia for their next game on Tuesday, February 18.