OSU Women Close Strong, Take Bedlam in Norman

After allowing OU to complete a comeback win in the first Bedlam women's basketball game OSU finished the fourth quarter strong to win the second game in the rivalry 73-69.

It's the first time both visiting teams have won in the women's basketball Bedlam series since 1987.

The Cowgirls shot 67 percent in the fourth quarter to lock up the win.

Vivian Gray scored a Cowgirl high 24 points, and Natasha Mack put up 23 points plus 18 rebounds.

Ana Llanusa had a game high 26 points for the Sooners, and Madi Williams also added 19 points.

The Cowgirls host Baylor on Saturday, February 15.

OU hosts Kansas State on Sunday, February 16.