Oklahoma State squared off with Kansas State looking to avoid a four game slide.

The Cowboys got off to a big start as Keylan Boone hit three first half three pointers. He helped build OSU’s lead to as many as six in the first half. Boone had 11 in the first half alone, but wouldn’t score again.

Following that, Bryce Thompson got loose for a big time steal and slam.

But Kansas State went on a 12-0 run to close out the first half which was capped off by a Nijel Pack three at the buzzer. Kansas State led 39-32 at the break.

In the second half, OSU stormed back. Rondel Walker went on a personal 7-0 run while OSU used a 9-0 run to take the lead back from the Wildcats. The former PC West star finished with a season high 18 points.

With two minutes to play, Avery Anderson hit a jumper to put the Pokes up two. Anderson had nine points and a career high seven assists.

Tied at 66, Bryce Thompson hit a tough jumper, part of a 22 point, career high performance. But K-State wouldn’t go away.

The Wildcats hit a pair of free throws to tie it. With six seconds left, Nijel Pack hit a deep three to give KSU a 71-68 lead. He led K-State with 22 points.

Oklahoma State had one final chance to tie it up, but Avery Anderson missed a game tying three from nearly half court as the Cowboys dropped their fourth straight game 71-68.

Next up for the Cowboys (10-11, 3-6) they play host to the Sooners in Bedlam Saturday inside GIA.