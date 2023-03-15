YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KFOR) — Oklahoma State battled Youngstown State Wednesday night in the First Round of the NIT. The No. 1 seed Cowboys playing on the road, due to logistical issues at the university.

OSU got off to a slow start, trailing by as many as nine points in the first half until a Caleb Asberry three at the buzzer made it just a four-point game at the half.

About midway through the second half OSU made a run that shifted the game in its favor. Then with just under seven minutes left in the game Quion Williams made a layup and got fouled to give OSU a 54-52 lead, its first lead since the 16:35 mark in the first half.

The Cowboys wouldn’t relinquish that lead, going on to defeat the Penguins 69-64. The win marked the first time OSU has ever won a road NIT game. Three Cowboys finished with double-doubles, the first time OSU has had that happen in a game since 2009.

Tyreek Smith led the Cowboys with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Moussa Cisse had 10 points and 13 rebounds. Quion Williams had 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Caleb Asberry and Bryce Thompson also reached double-figures in scoring, each with 11 points.

OSU will now head back to Stillwater, where they will host Eastern Washington in the next round of the NIT.