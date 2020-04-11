Mike Gundy Releases Statement For Coronavirus Comments

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy’s controversial comments during a teleconference on Tuesday, April 7, caught the attention of several national media outlets, fans and even some politicians.

As a result of those comments, Gundy released this statement on Saturday, April 11:

“I have been made aware that comments from my press conference have offended some. It was never my intention to offend anyone and I apologize. My first priority is and will always be the student-athletes and doing what is best for the program and the university.”

In the teleconference Gundy said, he hoped to have OSU players and staff back on campus on May 1, despite a Big 12 mandate preventing all on campus athletics until May 31.

Here’s an additonal response from Gundy in the teleconference that caught the public’s attention:

“The NCAA, the presidents of the universities, the Power 5 conference commissioners, the athletic directors need to be meeting right now and we need to start coming up with answers,” Gundy said. “In my opinion, if we have to bring our players back, test them. They’re all in good shape. They’re all 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22-year-olds. They’re healthy. A lot of them can fight it off with their natural body, the antibodies and the build that they have. There’s some people that are asymptomatic. If that’s true, then we sequester them. And people say that’s crazy. No, it’s not crazy because we need to continue and budget and run money through the state of Oklahoma.”