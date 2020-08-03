OSU homecoming events canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Due the coronavirus pandemic, a local university’s popular homecoming events have been canceled.

Organizers say that due to the pandemic, the OSU Alumni Association will be unable to host the 2020 edition of ‘America’s Greatest Homecoming.’

OSU Homecoming

“The Alumni Association understands the yearly return to the campus is a highlight for many OSU alumni and fans,” said Tony LoPresto, Alumni Association board chair. “While we understand this decision will disappoint many Cowboys, we want to ensure Homecoming events can be enjoyed in a safe manner and that the centennial celebration is hosted in such a way that is representative of this one-of-a-kind OSU tradition.”

Organizers say the Alumni Association would not be able to accurately monitor capacity or social distancing measures for the thousands of people who regularly attend the events.

OSU Homecoming

The announcement pertains to the following events:

Harvest Carnival and Chili Cook-off

Hester Street Painting

Walkaround

Homecoming and Hoops

Sea of Orange Parade.

“OSU’s nationally recognized Homecoming event is entirely student run, and a number of measures have been put in place for the fall 2020 semester to protect students both on and off campus,” said Rob McInturf, Alumni Association president. “These measures are vital to our students’ well-being, and we did not want to compromise their health for the Homecoming experience. America’s Greatest Homecoming is worth the wait.”

OSU homecoming

On-campus events for students and virtual events for alumni are being considered as alternatives.

LATEST STORIES: