STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Following a stellar football season, the Oklahoma State Cowboys were on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator.

On Wednesday, OSU head coach Mike Gundy announced that Derek Mason had been named the new defensive coordinator for the Cowboys.

“After meaningful discussions with Coach Gundy these past few weeks about his vision for the program, it became apparent that leading the defense for the Cowboys was the right fit for me,” Mason said. “I look forward to working with the student-athletes, coaches and staff as they continue to build a winning culture of success, inclusion and integrity on and off the field.”

Mason served as the defensive coordinator at Auburn in 2021, and was the head coach at Vanderbilt from 2014 to 2020.

During his time at Auburn, the Tigers’ defense improved in third down defense, tackles for loss, rushing defense, first downs allowed, fourth down defense, sacks, scoring defense and total defense.

“Derek is a great addition to Oklahoma State football and to our culture,” Gundy said. “I’m looking forward to getting him over here and getting started as soon as possible.”