STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University softball pitcher Kelly Maxwell announced Friday she is entering the transfer portal.

Maxwell made the announcement Friday afternoon on Instagram, saying it was not an easy decision.

Dear Stillwater, From the moment I stepped on campus, you welcomed me with open arms. The support you have given me throughout the past 5 years has been a dream come true. As you may have heard, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal. This was not an easy decision but one that I felt was best, for my own personal happiness. Thank you for being there and supporting me as I made some of the best memories of my life. I will truly miss you. Go pokes. #28 Kelly Maxwell via Instagram

Maxwell had a successful season, which ended just shy of the Women’s College World Series semi-finals in June.

She was named a first team All-American as well as making first team All-Big 12 for the third year in a row.

OSU isn’t the only Oklahoma team to lose a star pitcher this year. OU’s Jordy Bahl announced her move back to her home state of Nebraska in June.