Oklahoma and Oklahoma State's men's basketball teams meet for the first round of Bedlam this Saturday at 2:00 pm in Norman, and both need a win after some recent struggles.

OU has lost four of their last six games, while OSU is off to an 0-7 start in conference play for the first time since 1972.

Both teams have struggled shooting lately, but both teams' coaches are expecting the best effort from their opponent.