Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Ogbongbemiga set an OSU single game record and tied a Big 12 record by forcing three fumbles against TCU last Saturday, recovering two of them himself.

He also recorded 12 tackles, 9 of them solo, in the OSU’s 29-22 loss in Fort Worth.

It’s his first defensive honor and second career Big 12 weekly award.