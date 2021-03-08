OSU’s Cade Cunningham Named Big 12 Player of the Year

Oklahoma State freshman guard Cade Cunningham became just the fourth player in conference history to be named Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 Freshman of the Year in the same season.

Cunningham received the honors from the league’s coaches, who released their awards on Monday.

Cunningham joins former OSU star Marcus Smart, former Kansas State standout Michael Beasley and former Texas star Kevin Durant as players to sweep those two awards.

Cunningham was also named first team All-Big 12 and was named to the All-Newcomer Team and the All-Freshman Team.

Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves was named first team All-Big 12.

OU’s De’Vion Harmon and OSU’s Isaac Likekele were named honorable mention All-Big 12.

Here is the complete list of Big 12 awards released on Monday:

2020-21 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Awards

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, G, Fr.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Davion Mitchell, Baylor, G, Jr.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Mac McClung, Texas Tech, G, Jr.**

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, G**

SIXTH MAN AWARD

Kai Jones, Texas, F, So.

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

David McCormack, Kansas, F, Jr.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott Drew, Baylor (18th season at BU)

All-Big 12 First Team

Jared Butler, Baylor**

Davion Mitchell, Baylor

Austin Reaves, Oklahoma

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State**

Derek Culver, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Second Team

Marcus Garrett, Kansas

David McCormack, Kansas

Andrew Jones, Texas

Mac McClung, Texas Tech

Miles McBride, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Third Team

MaCio Teague, Baylor

Rasir Bolton, Iowa State

RJ Nembhard, TCU

Matt Coleman III, Texas

Courtney Ramey, Texas

Terrence Shannon, Jr., Texas Tech

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Listed alphabetically by school)

Mark Vital (Baylor), Jalen Coleman-Lands (Iowa State), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Christian Braun (Kansas), Mike McGuirl (Kansas State), De’Vion Harmon (Oklahoma), Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State), Mike Miles (TCU), Greg Brown (Texas), Kai Jones (Texas), Jericho Sims (Texas), Kevin McCullar (Texas Tech), Sean McNeil (West Virginia), Taz Sherman (West Virginia)

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

Jared Butler, Baylor

Davion Mitchell, Baylor**

Mark Vital, Baylor**

Marcus Garrett, Kansas**

Gabe Osabuohien, West Virginia

Big 12 All-Newcomer Team

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Baylor

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Greg Brown, Texas

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State**

Mac McClung, Texas Tech**

Big 12 All-Freshman Team

Jalen Wilson, Kansas**

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State**

Mike Miles, TCU

Greg Brown, Texas**

Jalen Bridges, West Virginia

** – Unanimous Selection

A tie resulted in an additional place on the third team.