OSU’s Cade Cunningham Named Big 12 Player of the Year

Oklahoma State freshman guard Cade Cunningham became just the fourth player in conference history to be named Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 Freshman of the Year in the same season.
Cunningham received the honors from the league’s coaches, who released their awards on Monday.
Cunningham joins former OSU star Marcus Smart, former Kansas State standout Michael Beasley and former Texas star Kevin Durant as players to sweep those two awards.
Cunningham was also named first team All-Big 12 and was named to the All-Newcomer Team and the All-Freshman Team.
Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves was named first team All-Big 12.
OU’s De’Vion Harmon and OSU’s Isaac Likekele were named honorable mention All-Big 12.
Here is the complete list of Big 12 awards released on Monday:
2020-21 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Awards
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, G, Fr.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Davion Mitchell, Baylor, G, Jr.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Mac McClung, Texas Tech, G, Jr.**
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, G**
SIXTH MAN AWARD
Kai Jones, Texas, F, So.
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER
David McCormack, Kansas, F, Jr.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Scott Drew, Baylor (18th season at BU)
All-Big 12 First Team
Jared Butler, Baylor**
Davion Mitchell, Baylor
Austin Reaves, Oklahoma
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State**
Derek Culver, West Virginia
All-Big 12 Second Team
Marcus Garrett, Kansas
David McCormack, Kansas
Andrew Jones, Texas
Mac McClung, Texas Tech
Miles McBride, West Virginia
All-Big 12 Third Team
MaCio Teague, Baylor
Rasir Bolton, Iowa State
RJ Nembhard, TCU
Matt Coleman III, Texas
Courtney Ramey, Texas
Terrence Shannon, Jr., Texas Tech
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Listed alphabetically by school)
Mark Vital (Baylor), Jalen Coleman-Lands (Iowa State), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Christian Braun (Kansas), Mike McGuirl (Kansas State), De’Vion Harmon (Oklahoma), Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State), Mike Miles (TCU), Greg Brown (Texas), Kai Jones (Texas), Jericho Sims (Texas), Kevin McCullar (Texas Tech), Sean McNeil (West Virginia), Taz Sherman (West Virginia)
Big 12 All-Defensive Team
Jared Butler, Baylor
Davion Mitchell, Baylor**
Mark Vital, Baylor**
Marcus Garrett, Kansas**
Gabe Osabuohien, West Virginia
Big 12 All-Newcomer Team
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Baylor
Jalen Wilson, Kansas
Greg Brown, Texas
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State**
Mac McClung, Texas Tech**
Big 12 All-Freshman Team
Jalen Wilson, Kansas**
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State**
Mike Miles, TCU
Greg Brown, Texas**
Jalen Bridges, West Virginia
** – Unanimous Selection
A tie resulted in an additional place on the third team.