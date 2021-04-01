OSU’s Cade Cunningham Officially Announces He’s Turning Pro

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham officially announced on Thursday he will leave OSU and declare for the NBA Draft.

Cunningham was expected to stay just one season with the Cowboys from the time he committed to OSU.

He’s projected by many to be the number one overall pick in this year’s draft.

Cunningham was a consensus first team All-America, OSU’s first since Bob Kurland in the 1940s.

He was also named the winner of the Wayman Tisdale Award by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association as the national freshman of the year.