OSU’s Cade Cunningham Picked First Overall in NBA Draft by Detroit

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham was selected first overall in the NBA Draft on Thursday night, going to the Detroit Pistons.

Cunningham joins former OSU football star Bob Fenimore as the only Cowboy athletes to be picked first overall in a pro sports draft.

Cunningham spent just one season at OSU, helping the Cowboys to the NCAA Tournament and earning consensus first team All-America honors, just the second OSU player to do that joining Bob Kurland.

In his one season with the Cowboys, he averaged 20.2 points per game and was named Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

